Dry and warm weekend for the High Desert

The forecast for the next several days will stay relatively unchanged as we will be looking plenty of sunshine and warmer than normal weather until at least the middle of next week.

There is a chance for some spotty showers to pop up over the peaks of the Cascades on Saturday, but the small chance for rain will not translate east into the high desert. Our pattern will be dominated by mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low 80s. Normal high temperatures for this time of year hover around the upper 70s.

The air quality index is forecast to be in the “good” range today with some spikes to moderate air quality at times over the weekend. Overall, not very impactful, but remember, the fires are still burning to our west. If the winds shift and arrive from the west or southwest, we may be seeing more smoke. That is not in the forecast, but I will continue to monitor the winds.

Hurricane Lee in the Atlantic is still a formidable cyclone as a Cat 4 or 5 hurricane. Intensity levels have been wobbling back and forth from 4 to 5, but still a monster. The long-range models, taken with a grain of salt, have Lee staying off-shore and not impacting the United States directly. Eastern Canada my get hit fairly hard by the middle of next week but again, the forecasts change dramatically that far out.

Stay safe.

