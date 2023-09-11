Breezy conditions Tuesday, warming through the week

Expect some breezy to gusty winds across the area on Tuesday as the region deals with as transition to cooler weather. The highs that topped out in the middle to upper 80s over the weekend will be back in the 70s for a couple of days. Do not get too used to the 70s because the 80s are back.

As the week moves along the mercury in the thermometer will rise above the 80-degree mark once again. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s then the middle to upper 80s are likely over the weekend. Some indications are that we may hit 90 on Saturday.

Currently there is moderate to good air quality in the viewing area, but there may be an introduction of more smoke as the flow of air will be arriving from the west. Most of the wildfires that are still throwing smoke into the atmosphere are west of the region, so it stands to reason that we will be a bit smokier.

Unfortunately, we are not going to get any relief from our severe drought conditions. Rainfall is not in the forecast this week.

Stay safe.

