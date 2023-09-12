Skip to Content
Warming up heading into the weekend

KTVZ
By
Published 1:01 PM

As we move forward toward the weekend there will be noticeable uptick in the temperatures.  Highs on Thursday will be back into the 80-degree range as a ridge of high pressure develops over the Pacific Northwest.

Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s over the weekend as the ridge remains.  Normal high temperatures for mid-September hover around the middle 70s so the return to a summer-like pattern is expected. Coincidentally, this is the last official weekend of the Astronomical Summer as the Autumnal Equinox will occur on the 22nd of September just before midnight local time.

The warmer than normal conditions will be ending as a weak cold front approaches on Monday and provides the area with a slight chance for rain. The rain will be light, but the temperatures will return into the 70s. 

Although there are several fires still generating smoke, the Air Quality Index reports and forecasts are generally good.

Stay safe.

