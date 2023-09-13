Summer feel expected over the weekend

The temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 80s to low 90s providing us with one more summer-like weekend before the fall season begins on the 22nd.

Officially, this is the last official weekend of the Astronomical Summer as the Autumnal Equinox will occur on the 22nd of September just before midnight local time.

High pressure is expected to move over the area tomorrow and provide the region with the warmer than normal temperature profile. Not much in the way of cloud cover is anticipated under the dome of air so make sure to prepare for a sunny and dry day.

The chance for Bend and Redmond to hit the 90° mark Saturday is very possible. Normal high for Bend on Saturday is 76, so we will be several degrees above that mark. The record in Bend for the 16th is 93.

Sunday will be very warm as well, reaching the upper 80s, before we return to the 70s on Monday. There will be a slight chance for some rain on Monday, and the chance for showers will continue into the middle of the new work week. Models are not confident with the rain, but we will get a better handle on that variable as we get closer to the date.

We will be cooler next week, closing out the last week of summer on a fall note.

Stay safe.

