Warming continues into the weekend

Dry and warm pattern has taken over the Pacific Northwest as the ridge of high pressure moves overhead. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s to low 90s into the weekend under sunny skies.

Winds will be on the calm side this weekend under the dome of air. The sinking nature of the air under high pressure will also keep the smoke from dissipating and drifting away from the fires that generate it.

Generally, we can expect good air quality to continue for the weekend.

Don’t get too used to the mid-summer heat as the mercury will only rise into the low 70s and upper 60s starting on Tuesday. Although there will be a noticeable cool down next week, the opportunity for rain is low. I do have us seeing a slight chance for some rain on Wednesday and Thursday, but not enough to make a dent in our drought scenario.

Speaking of the drought situation, the Drought Monitor has been released for this week by the Climate Prediction Center. No change at all in the coverage of the severe drought regions for Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook Counties.

Officially, this is the last official weekend of the Astronomical Summer as the Autumnal Equinox will occur on the 22nd of September just before midnight local time.

Stay safe.

