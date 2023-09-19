Cooler and wet weather on the way

Moving forward through the last few days of fall it will certainly feel like Autumn as temps will be in the upper 50s and low 60s for a couple of days. The chance for some rain is in the forecast as well, but not all that widespread for Central Oregon, more on the spotty side.

The smoky pattern is going to be noticeable but will be improving as we push into the middle of the week. There is an Air Quality Alert until noon Wednesday, but it may be allowed to expire early given the forecast.

There is a chance for some high elevation snow over the Blue Mountains and Wallowa Range and we may even see some snow on the peaks of the Ochoco Mountains. If you are planning any outdoor activities this week, make sure you prepare for a much cooler weather regime. Lows will be in the 30s most locations overnight at some of the usually cooler locations in the region.

The best chance for some measurable rain will be on Thursday as an area of low pressure moves through the region. The bulk of the rain will be east of 97, but we may get some much needed moisture, albeit a small amount.

These are the last few days of the Astronomical Summer as the Autumnal Equinox will occur on the 22nd of September just before midnight local time.

Stay safe.

