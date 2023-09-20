Cool and mostly clear conditions

Happy Wednesday to you all! A cooling trend brings Fall-like temperatures for the last few days of Summer (the Equinox will occur on the 22nd). For the most part, today will be clear and cool but there’s some increased chances for precipitation over the next few days.

The area of low pressure sitting across the border of Canada is creating a westerly flow, which will be bringing in some moisture. Today this will primarily affect the northern cascades. Areas to our east may also see some spotty showers. Our best chance for some measurable rainfall in the area comes Thursday, as that area of low pressure moves overhead. As of now, it doesn’t appear to be a large amount of rain, but any moisture helps!

The Air Quality Alert for Deschutes and Crook counties will remain in place until at least noon today and while smoke is still noticeable with “moderate” air quality across the region, we do look to see some improvement thanks to cool temperatures and precipitation on the way.

Temperatures today will reach the low 60s and overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s as we experience our first cold snap of the year! A slight change will occur going into the weekend with temperatures warming a few degrees.

