Fall feel to the region along with some showers

The Autumnal Equinox will occur on Friday night at 11:49 pm as the direct rays of the Sun will be over the equator marking the moment that Autumn begins. The weather patterns are in sync with this event as the temperatures will be on the cool side. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 50s to low 60s after morning lows in the 30s.

The other notable weather feature moving forward through the rest of the week will be the chance for some rain. The rain will be developed around and area of low pressure in the upper levels of the sky and bring the opportunity for some measurable precipitation on Thursday.

We may see some high-level snow, above 6500 feet, as the chill sets in with the precipitation. Don’t expect to see much accumulation of the snow as the ground is not frozen, so it may be snowing but melting as it hits the ground.

Friday and Saturday will be cool but I am not expecting much in the way of rain. A mix of clouds and sun will best describe the weather pattern.

Sunday looks to be a day of transition as the skies will fill with clouds and there is a chance for rain after sunset.

Monday and Tuesday currently are expected to be wet. The pattern seems to favor a rainy scenario to start the first full week of fall. Still chilly as well with highs in the middle to lower 60s.

Stay safe.

