Chilly and rainy into the night, drying Friday

The rainy pattern is a result of an area of low pressure that is south and east of our viewing area. The rain is circling around the perimeter of the low and light rain showers will persist into the evening. The rain showers will be light, but beneficial. Lightning strikes will be few and far between.

Friday looks to be warmer and dry. The low exits the region, opening the door for a warmer pattern and some sunshine. Expect temps to be in the low 70s.

Saturday keeps the dry pattern going with high pressure building into the area and a slight breeze. The crisp nights we are experiencing currently will be replaced by cool nights as temps will be in the mid-40s versus the low 30s.

Sunday will be dry most of the day but some showers are likely to arrive after the sun sets. Highs Sunday will be in the middle 60s as clouds move in ahead of the rain and diminish the solar energy needed to get us to the 70s.

Rainy conditions are likely Monday.

This Friday night at 11:49 pm the direct rays of the sun will be over the equator. That is the Autumnal Equinox, meaning equal parts daylight and darkness. Fall begins and the days will see more darkness than daylight.

Stay safe.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817