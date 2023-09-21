More showers on the way

Hello Central Oregon, happy Thursday! Today will bring even cooler temperatures and a high-likelihood of scattered showers locally and across the state as the area of low pressure that’s been affecting us brings more moisture in over the eastern portion of the region. Showers should come and go starting just before noon.

The pressure system will be heading out of the area by Friday night when some drier conditions will prevail, but we can expect some scattered precipitation before that!

There is also a chance for some snow with this system, but only in elevations above 6,500 ft, and any snowfall will likely melt almost immediately.

Air quality is “Good” throughout the region with little indication of any change in the near future. We may see some noticeable winds today, mostly throughout the midday and into the early afternoon. Gusts could be as high as 25 mph in some areas.

Temperatures will be in the low to middle 50s today with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Some areas have begun to experience below-freezing conditions overnight, so make sure to keep any late season plants/gardens safe from the frost!

