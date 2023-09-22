Drying out and milder, rain returns Sunday

Weekend plans need to include the weather report as there may be some rain arriving by late Sunday. Also, our cooler pattern has been replaced by near normal temps as the mercury rises to the 70s Saturday and most places on Sunday. This will not last long as the cooler regime is slated to return on Monday and linger through the work week.

Look for the dry pattern to yield to a showery one as the new week begins. There will be several rounds of light rain starting late Sunday and lingering through at least Thursday. The rain will be off and on for our region and the soaking and light rain will be a much needed change from the dry pattern we have seen this past summer.

Speaking of summer, today is the last day of summer 2023 as the Autumnal Equinox occurs at 11:49 tonight. That is when the direct rays of the sun are over the equator and we have equal time divided between daylight and darkness.

Stay safe.

