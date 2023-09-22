Ending the week with some sunshine

It’s ‘loosen your tie Friday’, so do your a TGIF dance! Today looks to be significantly warmer and mostly dry, as the low pressure system parked over the eastern portion of the state exits the region to the southeast, setting us up for warmer, more seasonal weather with some sun in the forecast!

Dry conditions will encompass the region by this evening and persist through at least Saturday evening when some moisture could make its way over the western portion of the state.

The Equinox will occur tonight at about 11:49 pm as the direct rays of the Sun will be over the equator marking the official beginning of Autumn.

Air quality remains good throughout the region and winds will be moderate in the 10-15 mph range before turning light and variable again overnight.

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s but generally a few degrees cooler than seasonal averages and overnight lows continue to be quite chilly with some areas already experiencing freezing temperatures!

