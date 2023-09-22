Fall begins today

First full day of fall will be mild, with increasing cloudiness and rainy conditions on Sunday

The Autumnal Equinox occurred Friday night at 11:49 as the direct rays of the Sun were over the equator. Now we begin the pattern of longer periods of darkness than daylight.

Fall is here and we will be cooler than normal next week as well as rainy.

We are in-between two rainy weather patterns. The rain showers on Thursday were the result of an area of low pressure that is currently well off to the east. The rain that is slated to arrive on Sunday is still over the open waters of the Pacific. Enjoy the dry and mild conditions today, we may be gray and dreary for a while.

The Atmospheric River of moisture will more than likely stay offshore through the weekend, but it will be close enough to allow a decent amount of rain to arrive late Sunday.

Monday will be a rainy day with highs in the mid to low-60s and mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday is expected to be cloudy with some spotty rain, then another batch of rain is likely to arrive on Wednesday.

We are under “severe drought” conditions in portions of Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook Counties so the rain will be a welcomed sight for many.

Stay Safe.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US