First full day of Fall is a bit smoky

Smoke has drifted north from California and has impacted our air quality. Air quality has reached moderate to unhealthy levels throughout the region.

Clouds continue to stream into the area ahead of rain that is more likely on Sunday.

We may see some showers before midnight.

Temperatures will hit the mid to low 40s tonight under mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will reach the 60s tomorrow.

Rain is expected on Sunday. The rainy pattern will most likely continue into the first half of the work week. Winds will be picking up from the southwest as we move through the weekend.

