Cooler than normal with showers ahead

Happy Tuesday friends! Today will remain cooler and still well below the average temperatures for this time of year as a cold front continues a slow push to the east through the PacNW.

You can expect similar temperature ranges for the rest of this week and more precipitation in the forecast today and throughout this week. Chances are high for showers before 11am and rain could come and go this afternoon.

Winds could be a bit stronger through the Cascades today, but locally we should see sustained winds in the 10-15 mph range and gusts as high as 25mph are possible in certain areas.

Thanks to some helpful precipitation from yesterday and more on the way, our smoke forecast has been quieted down considerably and the region has “Good” Air Quality in the forecast for the next few days!

Highs today will be in the upper 50s and low 60s and overnight lows will be from the upper 30s to middle 40s, as mentioned, these ranges are realistic to expect for the remainder of this week.

