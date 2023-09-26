Snow on Mt. Bachelor, rainy and cool pattern ahead

Overnight the peaks of the Three Sisters and Mt. Bachelor got about an inch or so of wet snow. Looking down the road, we may see a few more flakes fly on the highest peaks of the Cascades as temps cool down and precipitation falls.

The wet pattern for the rest of the region continues as we remains under the influence of an upper level disturbance that is providing the rain. The parent low is near the Gulf of Alaska, but a satellite low will orbit around the low and provide us with the chilly and wet regime.

Cooler than normal air has pushed into the area and our temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s before cooling further over the weekend.

Friday looks to be a chilly day with highs reaching the middle 50s. This will be followed by a cold night as the mercury is slated to drop near freezing in Bend overnight into Saturday. Southern Deschutes County will see sub-freezing temps.

The cold snap lingers over the weekend as highs only manage to hit the middle to upper 50s.

Stray showers are expected to be present for the next several days, off and on. Not much more than about a tenth of an inch is expected with each round, it will be nice to get a leg up on the fire fighting efforts around the region due to the cooler and wet regime.

Stay safe.

