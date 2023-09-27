Chilly and rainy pattern takes us to the weekend

The normal high temperature for this time of year should be in the low 70s in Bend and our daily temps this weekend are forecast to top out in the middle 50s. Overnight lows will dip below freezing in some of the cooler locations like La Pine (apart from the higher elevations of course) are expected to be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

The rainy pattern will be a tougher call as the models are a bit variable in their solutions. The best chance for some measurable rain throughout the viewing area will be Friday and early Saturday. The amounts will only be about a tenth to a quarter of an inch but will suppress and keep down some of the fire issues in the Cascades.

Next week the area is looking to rebound a little as far as temperatures go as the mercury will be in the middle to upper 60s into the mid-week time frame.

Rain chances are low to near zero from Sunday through Wednesday.

Stay safe.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US