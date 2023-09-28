Rain returns Friday, chilly weekend ahead

The relatively dry pattern today will be replaced by more rain on Friday. The rain will be fairly widespread and be out ahead of an area of low pressure arriving in SW Oregon. The amount of rainfall in the area is expected to be around a tenth to a quarter inch.

Although Bend has received around an inch of rain in September, the region is still in the moderate to severe drought categories. Rain is likely to linger into Saturday morning before tapering off. After Saturday, rain is not expected to be in the forecast next week.

The Drought Monitor is issued on Thursdays but the time frame is from Tuesday to Tuesday. Our recent rainfall this week has not been calculated into this release and we saw little change in the report.

The other issue that will be addressed is the chilly air this weekend. The Pacific Northwest will be dealing with much cooler than usual air this weekend. Prepare for temps to be in the 30s overnight and only top out in the 50s each afternoon.

This chilly scenario will start a bit of a warm up next week as temperature readings will be in the low 60s on Monday and the low 70s by Thursday.

Stay safe.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US