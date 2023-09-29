Chilly, breezy and cloudy start to the weekend, then clearing

The persistent pattern of precipitation is coming to a close today. Mostly cloudy skies along with spotty light rain showers will linger early in the day but by later this afternoon the skies will be clearing, and we should see a decent amount of sunshine.

High temperatures this afternoon are expected to only reach the middle 50s, so keep the jackets and sweaters handy. The clearing skies late today will allow any heat that we gained during the day to radiate into the sky. In other words, we should be chilly. May be some patchy ice tonight in some spots if the water from earlier rains has not evaporated.

Sunday will be sunny and cool with the mercury in the thermometer rising to the low 60s.

Monday continues the warming trend, and by the middle of the week we should be hitting the low to middle 70s.

October begins tomorrow, and we will be ushering in the new month on a cool note.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US