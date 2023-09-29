Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Chilly, breezy and cloudy start to the weekend, then clearing

By
September 29, 2023 11:48 PM
Published 11:38 PM

The persistent pattern of precipitation is coming to a close today. Mostly cloudy skies along with spotty light rain showers will linger early in the day but by later this afternoon the skies will be clearing, and we should see a decent amount of sunshine. 

High temperatures this afternoon are expected to only reach the middle 50s, so keep the jackets and sweaters handy. The clearing skies late today will allow any heat that we gained during the day to radiate into the sky. In other words, we should be chilly. May be some patchy ice tonight in some spots if the water from earlier rains has not evaporated. 

Sunday will be sunny and cool with the mercury in the thermometer rising to the low 60s.  

Monday continues the warming trend, and by the middle of the week we should be hitting the low to middle 70s. 

October begins tomorrow, and we will be ushering in the new month on a cool note. 

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817 

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US 

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Carroll

John Carroll is NewsChannel 21’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about John here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content