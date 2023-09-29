Friday brings rain and cool temps

Happy Friday to you all! Expect some rainy conditions to take the place of our mostly dry weather. In addition to some rainfall, temperatures will be quite cool for the time of year, in fact, much of the Pacific Northwest will be dealing with cooler-than-average temperatures this weekend.

An area of low pressure is set to arrive in SW Oregon early today bringing some widespread precipitation to the area. It will spread into central OR by late morning, before extending north and east across the eastern mountains and lower Columbia Basin through by this evening. Rain is possible throughout the day but chances are very high for activity after 2 pm so do bring your umbrellas with you in your cars!

Winds will be light and variable today with sustained winds mostly out of the south and gusting in the 5-10mph range by later this afternoon. Air quality still in the "Good" range here in Central Oregon as more moisture in the forecast continues to help quell smoke from area fires.

Highs today will top out in the middle to upper 50s with some areas reaching the 60s. Prepare for overnight lows to be in the upper 30s to middle 40s and staying chilly as we enter the weekend!

