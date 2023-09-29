Showers linger into Saturday, chilly weekend ahead

The rainfall will be fairly widespread Friday but is likely to taper off as we move through the day Saturday. The persistent pattern of precipitation is coming to an end as high pressure keeps the region dry.

The bigger and more impactful weather story this weekend will be the cold pattern. The highs on Saturday will only top out in the middle 50s then bottom out near freezing on Sunday morning. Sunday looks to be sunny and cool, with highs in the low 60s. Normal highs for this time of year hover around 70.

Moving forward into the new month, we will be looking at a warming trend that should continue through the work week. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s Monday and Tuesday, then top out in the 70s by late week.

Also, today was the fourth and final Supermoon of the year. The moon was full this morning at 8:58 local time and is nicknamed the Harvest Moon. The Harvest Moon is the full moon that occurs closest to the Autumnal Equinox. The nickname is linked to the many crops that are generally harvested at this time of year. A Supermoon is a full moon that occurs at the same time the moon is closest to the earth during its orbit. It appears larger and is about 15% brighter than usual.

