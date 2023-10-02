Lingering showers overnight, dry and warmer the rest of the week

There is a chance for more light rain and drizzle to fall over Central Oregon as moisture rides along the edge of a ridge of high pressure. What that means is that clouds will arrive from the northwest, along with some moisture, and give us a chance for more light rain. This rain will arrive ahead of a large ridge of high pressure that will give us warmer and drier air the rest of the week.

The cool period is coming to an end, the mercury in the thermometer will be rising above normal, and we can expect to see plenty of sunshine starting Tuesday. The rest of the week will see a gradual warming trend that will have us in the middle to upper 70s by the end of the week and into the weekend.

The next chance for rain does not arrive until late Sunday or early Monday, but there is plenty of time before then for us to adjust the forecast. For now, expect a dry period with warmer temperature readings.

Stay Safe.

