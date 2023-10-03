Clearing out and warming, dry and mild weekend ahead

The rainy and chilly period is coming to an end and we will be dealing with a warming pattern through the weekend.

Showers over the past several days has been beneficial in helping knock down local wildfires. Another byproduct of the rainy pattern was the clearing of the atmosphere. We have green report with respect to air quality and we are looking at several days of clear conditions.

The dry and warmer weather is a result of a large ridge of high pressure moving overhead, ushering in the warmer pattern. Highs this time of year are in the upper 60s so we really are not that far off that number, but since we have been in the low 50s recently, the mid-70s will be flat out toasty.

The warm conditions will last through the weekend then cool down below normal next week. Rain is in the forecast Monday and Tuesday and that will be the variable that helps get us back below the 70° mark.

Stay safe

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US