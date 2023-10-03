Skip to Content
Warming up and drying out

KTVZ
By
Published 3:26 AM

Good morning and a very happy Tuesday to you all! We should be just about through with our bout of moisture and are expecting some mostly clear conditions as well as sunshine starting this afternoon.

The rest of the short term period will be dry and characterized by a gradual warming trend so keep your sweaters folded for now!

By this afternoon a change in the flow aloft will help push a High pressure system making its way into the area eastward resulting in dry and stable conditions, locally.

Winds in our area will stay moderate in the 5-10 mph range, shifting from the west to primarily the north as the afternoon hours roll by.

High temperatures will be in the 60s and overnight lows will range from the upper 30s to mid 40s across the High Desert.

Generally, today will be much closer to our seasonal average temperatures as we start our gradual warmup toward a warm weekend with temps reaching into the mid 70s!

Eric Oren

Eric Oren is a weather reporter for NewsChannel 21.

