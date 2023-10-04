Warming trend through the midweek

Happy Humpday Central Oregon! A large ridge of high pressure moving overhead, ushering in a quick transition to a much drier and calmer weather pattern today, through this weekend. As a result our forecast looks to be free from any exciting weather events outside of temperatures slowly creeping higher over next several days, ending up several degrees above normal by Friday afternoon.

Winds will be breezy early this morning to the Southwest at 5 to 10 mph and changing direction to the north by late morning.

Some recent bouts of precipitation as well as our cooler temperatures over the last week helped mitigate area fires, and as a result our Air Quality remains "Good" for the next several days.

Highs today will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday in the upper 60s and low 70s and expect those highs to reach near the 80 degree mark by the end of the week as that area of high pressure makes its way overhead!

Overnight lows are consistent with what we've been seeing, in the 40s primarily with some colder temperatures out of the southern portions of Deschutes county.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817https://de16848d539ee96a38d1866518f99bc2.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-40/html/container.html

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US