Warming up and drying out through the weekend

Published 12:06 PM

A ridge of high pressure is off the coast and will be the main weather feature that will impact our region this week and into the weekend.

The high will continue usher in the warmer than normal air for the next several days as highs are forecast to reach the low 80s this weekend.

Abundant sunshine each afternoon will allow the mercury to rise into the 70s the rest of the week.  The clear skies overnight will also allow a quick cool-down once the sun sets so chilly nights are ahead as well.

This time of year, there is a lower sun angle, so for us to reach the low 80s over the weekend is impressive.

The next chance for rain will be on Monday as the warm and dry spell breaks.  The temperatures next week will be significantly cooler than this week, so if you like to get out in the milder air, this week is the week to do it.

