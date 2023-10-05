Early September temps over the weekend, rainy & chilly next week

Enjoy the mild and dry pattern this week as the weather will be chilly and wet next week. Highs today will be in the upper 70s to some low 80s in pockets and that trend continues into the weekend. A ridge of high pressure is building off the coast and providing us with much warmer than normal conditions. Skies will be clear and the atmosphere dry until late Sunday.

The highs over the weekend will be in the low 80s, which is more reminiscent of early September verses early October. Folks who enjoy the warmer weather will be able to squeeze out one more weekend of warmth.

The weather pattern changes next week as the high pressure ridge off breaks down and migrates east. This opens the door for a round of rain and much cooler weather to arrive next week. Highs on Monday will be in the low 70s and only reach the upper 50s on Tuesday.

Rain is likely to dampen the ground from late Monday through at least Thursday.

