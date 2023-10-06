Warmer than normal pattern continues, rainy and cooler next week

The late summer feel to the region will continue as we move through the weekend. Highs will be in the low 80s and there will be plenty of sunshine.

The warmer than normal temperatures are due to a ridge of high pressure just off the coast. This feature is keeping the skies clear, allowing the sun to warm the ground, and is steering warm air into the region. This will continue Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday will be warm and dry with highs in the low 80s. Sunday will see more of the same but with a late day introduction of clouds. The clouds will lower and thicken as the evening moves along, but rain is not anticipated until Monday.

Monday starts the cool down and the rainy pattern. Contrary to the weekend where the ridge dominated the region, a trough of low pressure will be the main feature.

What this means is that we will be looking at cooler air, cloudy skies, periods of rain and overall dreary weather from Monday until at least Thursday.

If you like the warm weather, this may be your last weekend for a while to enjoy temps in the 80s.

