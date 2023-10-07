Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Sunny and dry weather this weekend

KTVZ
By
New
Published 3:32 PM

Happy Saturday Central Oregon! Hope everyone is enjoying the warm weather today.

Expect mostly clear skies Saturday night with temperatures dropping into the 40s. 

Smoke from the prescribed burns in the Sisters region and southeast of Bend have pushed us into the "Moderate" range for air quality. While the air quality is deemed acceptable, those with respiratory conditions may still be affected.

Sunday will be another warm day with temperatures reaching the 80s. 

We can expect some showers in the week ahead. 

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jillian Fortner

Jillian Fortner is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Jillianhere.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content