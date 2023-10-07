Sunny and dry weather this weekend

Happy Saturday Central Oregon! Hope everyone is enjoying the warm weather today.

Expect mostly clear skies Saturday night with temperatures dropping into the 40s.

Smoke from the prescribed burns in the Sisters region and southeast of Bend have pushed us into the "Moderate" range for air quality. While the air quality is deemed acceptable, those with respiratory conditions may still be affected.

Sunday will be another warm day with temperatures reaching the 80s.

We can expect some showers in the week ahead.

