Sunny Sunday, chance of rain tomorrow

Published 3:16 PM

Hope everyone is having a lovely Sunday!

Temperatures are going to drop into the low 50s tonight under partly cloudy skies.

Some parts of our region are back in the "Moderate" level for air quality today. This means the air is generally safe but those who are more sensitive could be impacted.

Tomorrow is going to be cool and cloudy with highs in the 60s. Expect some breezy conditions with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Rain is likely on Monday as well.

