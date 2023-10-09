Rainy and cooler pattern this week, snow at high elevations

Rain is likely off and on to start the week with some high level snow. The cooler pattern is a result of a cold front pushing through later today and along with the precipitation.

The best chance for rain will be west of the Cascades but there will be rain in the High Desert. The rain will be light and persistent so a good soaking is on the way. The rain totals will vary from about a tenth to a half inch by mid-week, so keep the rain gear handy and turn off the sprinklers.

Winds will be on the breezy side tomorrow and accompany the rain.

The wet pattern will taper off by Thursday but the cooler and more seasonable temperatures will remain. Highs early in the week will be below 60° but rise to the low and middle 60s by the end of the week.

The snowfall may be a bit impressive for this time of year with several inches piling up on the highest elevations. Heavy and wet snow will fall above 6000 feet.

Stay safe



