Cool and wet weather ahead

Happy Hump Day Central Oregon! The low that's been influencing our weather will make its onshore arrival today, bringing another round of showers, likely starting around noon, as well as continued increased winds throughout most of the area.

Though it seems conditions will dry out briefly on Thursday and Friday, it appears that today we will receive more measurable rainfall in the lower elevations as well as possible continued snow and a slight chance for some isolated storms over the mountains. Mountain passes may be affected with slick conditions possible, and above average winds along crests likely.

Locally, winds are expected to be more of a factor today than yesterday. Moving primarily to the east, we could see sustained winds in the 15 to 25 mph range, with gusts as high as 30 mph possible especially in higher elevations.

Highs today are quite chilly in the upper 50s primarily with overnight lows will swing down a few degrees tonight into the 30s and low 40s across the High Desert. Make sure to stay dry and warm!

