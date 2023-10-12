A break from the rain

Hello Central Oregon! A break from the much needed rainfall is here for a short time. Today will be mostly clear a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect dry conditions through the end of our work week.

Although we may see some clouds make their way into the area tomorrow, we don't expect to see any rain east of the Cascades. The same looks to be true over the weekend as another area of low pressure approaches the coast from the Central Pacific bringing more potential showers that may not actually make their way over the mountains.

While on the topic of the mountains, we had our first decent snow of the season, with some of the higher elevation peaks measuring significant snowfall. The cameras at Mt. Bachelor also indicate a few inches of snow in places on the mountain, and that is welcome news for all those eagerly awaiting their chance to get up on the slopes!

High temperatures today will be in the 50s and 60s as we continue to warm up slightly from early this week. Clear conditions may promote chilly overnight lows as low as the 20 degree range in some areas but primarily still in the 30s for the majority of the area.

