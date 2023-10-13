Increasing clouds to end the work week

Hello and Happy Friday! Expect some increasing clouds throughout the day and the potential for a shower or two but it seems most of the activity will be limited to the mountains and generally light today.

Unfortunately, this cloud cover appears to stay with us and even possibly get a bit worse in time for the Annular Eclipse on Saturday AM at 9:20AM leaving us less than ideal viewing conditions.

Any activity we do see is a result of a wave of atmospheric energy passing over the forecast area ahead of another low pressure system in the central Pacific. This will result in a warmer SW flow pattern aloft through the weekend and into early next week. Outside of light scattered showers, things should be relatively dry until Monday when another light bout of rain is in the forecast. More on that next week!

Winds, today, will be more active by around noon and moving to the NE primarily in the 10-15mph range with gusts of up to 20mph possible. Gusts may reach the 25mph range through areas of the Cascades.

Highs temperatures today will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, in the 60s and overnight lows linger in the 30s and 40s overnight. Enjoy your Friday!

