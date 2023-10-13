Mostly cloudy and cool today, slight chance of light rain

Skies will be mixed with clouds and some sunshine, more clouds than sun as the region is being impacted by an impressive area of low pressure, in the Gulf of Alaska. This feature is bringing in the clouds and the light rain for the next couple of days.

Today the area may see a few pokes of sunshine early in the day, but as the day moves along the clouds lower and thicken. Rain is not expected, but don’t be surprised if some light rain hits the windshield. It might be a good idea to bring along rain gear if you are recreating outside.

Sunday will be warmer and there should be some sunshine in the middle of the day. Rain is not expected, and temps will be above normal as highs reach the low 70s. Normal highs for mid-October in Bend are the low to middle 60s.

Monday brings in the rain. Off and on rain showers are expected as we start the new work week. Not a great deal of rain, more of a soaking. That is still a much-needed commodity in Central Oregon as we are still under the Severe Drought Category according to the Climate Prediction center.

Stay safe.

Don’t forget to download the KTVZ Local Alert Weather App to stay safe and informed

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US