Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday morning for the eclipse

There is some hope that the skies will be clear enough for us to be able to see the solar eclipse Saturday morning. The ring of fire will be visible around the shadow of the moon for a few minutes Saturday morning in Bend. Our viewing may be inhibited by significant cloudiness, but a recent forecast update has us with a mix of clouds and sun. Better news, not perfect.

As for the rest of the forecast, we can expect to see mostly cloudy skies overnight. The chance for some light rain and drizzle is not off the table before midnight, but it is low.

Saturday will see mostly cloudy skies and that will keep the temperatures from rising too much above the mid-60s. Skies clear overnight and a mild and dry pattern will arrive on Sunday.

Sunday will see the mercury in the thermometer rise into the low 70s. Monday starts out with a little sunshine then spotty rain is likely to return to the region in the late day time frame.

The bulk of the rainy weather will be overnight Monday into Tuesday but is expected to end before sunrise or shortly after. Dry and mild weather conditions are expected to close out next week.

