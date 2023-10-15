Rain on Monday, warmer temperatures ahead

Happy Sunday everyone!

Tonight temperatures will drop into the 40s under some cloudy skies.

Tomorrow is going to be mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s. It might be a little windy tomorrow with wind gusts as high as 22 mph. We can also expect some rain on Monday.

We're going to be seeing dry and warm conditions this week with high temperatures in the 70s. It will be slightly cooler in the higher mountains with highs in the 60s.

This is about 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Enjoy the rest of your day!

Don’t forget to download the KTVZ Local Alert Weather App to stay safe and informed

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US