Clouds and a strong chance for rain

A fine Monday to you all! Expect cloudy skies today, to accompany a strong chance of rain on the High Desert! The atmospheric low pressure off the coast is moving toward us, this morning, pushing a cold front into western Oregon and Washington. The front will reach the Cascades late morning and then pass across the forecast area during the afternoon and evening.

As mentioned, there will be precipitation as a result of our weather pattern today. Rainy conditions should occur mainly after 11am but could stay with us throughout the midday and afternoon as the initial band of moisture turns to scattered showers. It appears things will dry out come Tuesday.

Southwest winds today will reach the sustained range of 10 to 15 mph. Gusts of up to 25 mph will be possible in some areas later today and winds should generally be most active after lunch in the early afternoon, before becoming more moderate in the evening

Forecast highs for the day appear to top out in the middle to upper 60s and overnight lows are in the middle 30s to middle 40s. Enjoy the beginning of your week!

