Drying out tonight, much warmer this week

The rainy conditions today will come to an end overnight and will be replaced by a dry and significantly warmer than normal pattern. The showers will be light, and should clear the region before dawn Tuesday. The amount of rain for the highway 97 corridor is expected to be around a tenth of an inch or so.

The next round of rain is not forecast to arrive until next Sunday at the earliest as a dry pattern enters the Beaver State. A ridge of high pressure will dominate the skies over the Pacific Northwest this week keeping the area dry and allowing us to warm up.

The temperatures will the most noticeable feature this week as they are expected to approach and reach (in some locations) the 80° mark. Normal high temperatures for Bend in Mid-October are the low 60s, we will be several degrees above that this week. The sun angle this time of year is low, the amount of daylight is dwindling each day, so to achieve the 80s this week will be impressive.

Dry and warm weather will define this week and we will stay mild/warm through Saturday.

Of note: the record high temperature on October 18th is 83 in Bend, set in 1903. This long standing record is likely to remain, but we will get close with a high in the upper 70s this Wednesday.

Stay safe



Don’t forget to download the KTVZ weather app to stay safe and informed.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US