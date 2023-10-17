Dry, clear and warming up

Happy Tuesday to you all! Enjoy clear and dry weather with some sun definitely in the forecast for the rest of this work week.

The bit of moisture associated with yesterdays weather system has departed to the east and A ridge of high pressure is forming behind it. This pattern will dictate the weather in our region this week, keeping us quite dry and notably contributing to a warming trend which will land us several degrees higher than usual for Bend during this time of year (the upper 70s) as soon as tomorrow. It appears we will top out a few degrees below a record high temperature!

We may see a bit more rain late this weekend, but outside of potential for some patchy late night through early morning fog/haze, that appears to be it for precipitation in the foreseeable forecast

Wind speeds look to have decreased in conjunction with the high pressure system. By this morning, our currently light and variable winds will pick up slightly to the north at 5-10 mph with 15mh gusts possible in some parts of Central Oregon before dying back down into the later afternoon.

Highs today will be in the middle to upper 60s and overnight lows primarily in the 40s.

Don’t forget to download the KTVZ weather app to stay safe and informed.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US