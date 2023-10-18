Clear skies and above average highs

Happy Hump Day, friends! Today will bring mostly dry conditions with light winds, a mild morning and an a warm afternoon bringing the slight possibility of record temperatures to the High Desert.

The main weather feature in play in the Pacific Northwest continues to be the ridge of high pressure that sits just southwest of the state and continues to arc any moisture well to the north of the forecast area, keeping us dry and continuing to bring in warm air. This will be our general pattern throughout the rest of this work week before things cool off considerably early next week when that system departs and an area of low pressure begins to creep in.

Winds will, again, be moderate today. You can expect them to be picking up by late morning and generally maxing out in the 10-15 mph range, moving to the north.

Record temperatures are certainly possible but appear unlikely as of this morning. The record high in Bend was set in 1903 at 83 degrees but we are forecast to top out at 80, today in Bend. Similarly, Redmond's record high is 82 degrees (set in 1977) and today Redmond is forecast to reach 79. We will keep you posted if the forecast changes and any records are broken! Overnight lows continue to be primarily in the 40s.

