Warm pattern into the weekend, chilly next week

The chance for our area to re-write a few entries into the record books may become a reality this week. The high pressure to our south is in just the right spot to allow for us to get into the upper 70s and possibly the low 80s. Records will be approached, but may not fall.

What is going to happen is that we will be about 15 – 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. The normal high today in Bend should be 62°, I am expecting temps closer to 80°. More of the same on Thursday and Friday.

I will keep an eye on all the possible records for our major reporting locations to see if we need to erase some of the long-standing records.

As for the forecast, plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow will be helpful in rising the temps well above normal. A flow of air from the SW is also going to bring in the warmer pattern.

The warmer pattern is likely to last until Saturday. Highs in the 70s Saturday then only the upper 50s to low 60s on Sunday. Rain and cloud cover keep the region chilly as a cold front will pass through Oregon Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Might see more mountain snow by the middle of next week, but that is several days off and subject to change.

