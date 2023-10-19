Record temperatures possible again

Hello friends and Central Oregonians, Happy Thursday! There's more sunshine in the forecast today. Sunny skies in addition to a very warm southwest airflow will result in a continuation of our current warming pattern.

The area of high pressure we've been watching is centered across the West Coast of the US. Today it continues to slowly creep to the southeast providing continued warmth as afternoon temperatures in the area will near record daily highs again today before things cool off a few degrees on Friday thanks to some anticipated cloud cover.

If you were getting excited for Fall weather, a change is coming! As of late this weekend we see the potential for some moisture and temperatures dipping back down into the more seasonally average 50s and lower 60s by early next week.

Winds in the area will stay in the light to moderate range today. This morning winds in the 5 to 10 mph range will push to the north before changing to the east, this afternoon.

Highs today will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s, and record temperatures comparable to yesterday are certainly possible in several areas so stay cool out there! Overnight lows remain in the upper 30s and 40s.

