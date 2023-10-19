Summer-like pattern continues, chilly and rainy on Sunday

Enjoy the mild and warm pattern for now as there will be a return to “normalcy” by the end of the weekend.

High pressure is in control of the western half of the United States and is providing us the warm weather. Temperatures are normally in the low 60s in Mid-October, today we will be in the low to middle 80s. The normal highs in Mid-August are around the middle 80s, so a Summer-like feel is the best way to define the day.

The warmer than normal pattern will continue Friday and Saturday as highs will be in the upper 70s. The skies will be sunny Friday but clouds become more prevalent Saturday afternoon.

Rainy and much cooler conditions are expected on Sunday as a cold front crosses the region and highs will be in the upper 50s. Rain is likely Sunday so get the wet weather gear out if you plan on taking a walk or a hike.

Monday will be breezy and chilly but dry. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy followed by the chance for some cold rain mingled with some snow on Wednesday. Snow levels have yet to be determined, but we may see a few flakes over the high desert to go along with the mountain snow.

