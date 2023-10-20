A warm and mostly clear end to the work week

Happy Friday to all! Today will look much like yesterday here on the high desert: dry conditions with light winds and well above-average seasonal warmth. Some clouds may begin to arrive throughout the afternoon but expect another mostly clear day to end the work week!

The area of high pressure that remains in control of the western half of the United States will keep our area between 10-20 degrees warmer than normal high temps for this time of year! We may cool off a few degrees on Saturday but these warm conditions will last until Sunday when a cold front makes passage over the region giving us a chance for some rain as well as highs in the 50s!

Wind today will again be light to moderate as we continue to see a SW airflow resulting from the current atmospheric pressure. This morning, winds will be out of the south, shifting to the east by this afternoon and generally topping out in the 5-10mph range. We are also seeing some moderate air quality in certain areas due to prescribed burns as of this morning.

Record high temperatures were reached in parts of Central Oregon yesterday and despite being a few degrees cooler today, more records are possible! Highs in the region will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with overnight lows in the 40s.

