Changing pattern this weekend, rainy and cooler Sunday

The run of well above normal temperatures is coming to an end this weekend. The ridge of high pressure migrates to the east, opening the door for a much cooler pattern.

Of note, the air quality has been impacted by the recent prescribed burns in the area. Expect to see some smoky skies into the weekend. Underburns and maintenance burning are beneficial to the region and help reduce the potential for wildfires. These are performed by the Forest Service and are only done under the proper weather conditions.

Saturday will still be on the mild side as highs reach the middle and upper 70s. The ridge of high pressure will be well east but the transition to cooler air will take some time. Clouds will fill the skies late in the day and we will be looking at a chance for rain before sunrise Sunday.

Sunday will be a chilly day under mostly cloudy and rainy conditions. The rain will be light, but fairly widespread. Winds are not anticipated to be all that robust arriving from the northwest at around 10 mph. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Monday will be chilly and breezy with highs near 60. Normal highs for mid to late October are around 60 degrees, so we are on point as far as afternoon highs are concerned. Sky conditions will be cloudy to start then clearing as the day moves along.

Tuesday will see more of the same with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s. Wednesday looks to bring back some rain and mountain snow. Currently the models are arriving at varying solutions, but I do anticipate some cold rain and mountain snow by mid-week.

