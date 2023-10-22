We’ll be seeing cooler temps this week

Hope you are having a beautiful Sunday!

The air quality in the region has improved from yesterday. All cities have moved from the Moderate level to Hood.

Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 30s under some partly cloudy skies. We could be seeing some isolated showers during the afternoon.

Tomorrow, we'll see some sunny skies, with temperatures in the high 50s.

We may be seeing some more snow in the mountains this week.

Enjoy the rest of your day!

Don’t forget to download the KTVZ weather app to stay safe and informed.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US