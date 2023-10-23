Clear early this week but winter weather approaches

Happy Monday Central Oregon! Today will bring mostly clear skies and average temperatures. No precipitation is expected in the forecast for today but that should change by tomorrow night when a winter system makes its appearance in the region, likely resulting in mixed precipitation and some snowfall for the area by mid-week.

Today the ridge of high pressure that influenced us over the last week and this weekend has shifted further eastward and a trough of low pressure approaches from offshore. So far we've only seen scattered showers and very light storm activity in the eastern portion of the state as a result, but make sure to enjoy the last day of clear weather before the wintery pattern takes over the coming forecast!

Winds will change from moving to the northeast to the southeast by late morning and will stay in the 5-10 mph range throughout the day. They may pick up just slightly tonight before dying down to a more variable range after midnight.

Highs today will reach the upper 50s to low 60s and lows look to be a bit chilly, in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Overnight freezing temperatures are here so stay safe and warm out there as winter weather approaches!

