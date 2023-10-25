Wintry feel to the region for the next several days

A blast of Arctic air is descending on the Pacific Northwest with snow showers tapering off. The snow is ending but the cold bite of winter has moved into Central Oregon.

The wintry pattern is due to a deep area of low pressure that has migrated into the region from the northwest. This low is tapping into the bitter cold air near the Arctic Circle and bringing the chill south.

The cold air is quite a shock to the system since we were in the 80s last week, breaking records for warmth. The cold snap expected this week will not break any records, but will be about 10 degrees colder than normal for this time of year. Overnight record lows for the next few days are around 10 – 12 degrees, so no chance of breaking them, but lows around 20 is cold enough for most.

Ski resorts in the region have gotten some new snow, unofficially (looking at the snow stick at Bachelor) Mount Bachelor may have received about 7 or 8”.

The cold air is going to hang around for the weekend as the low continues to provide the Arctic air. Highs will be in the 40s the rest of the week. Sunday will see a bit of a warm up, into the low 50s under partly cloudy skies.

As for the snow, we should see the snow ending today, but a few flurries may return on Friday, but generally north of Deschutes County an in northern Jefferson.

Time to winterize your house, would be a good idea to get your sprinkler systems blown out and cover up your outdoor pipes.

In case you are wondering if we got any snow in Bend, officially light snow began around 4:15 am at the airport, but I doubt any accumulations were noted since the ground was warm enough to melt the snow on impact. No measurable snow was reported yet, but one may come out later today.

Stay Safe



Don’t forget to download the KTVZ weather app to stay safe and informed.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US