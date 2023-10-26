Cool temperatures and mostly clear conditions

Happy Thursday friends! Today should be mostly clear after a frost-covered, High Desert morning. The air should stay quite crisp as we will have a significantly cooler than seasonal average day to go along with our partly cloudy skies.

The upper level low continues bringing this cold arctic air into the Pacific Northwest. As it slides eastward across the region tonight, it will allow for for further mountain snow and possible lower elevation rainfall as it exit the region by around sunrise tomorrow morning, leaving us mostly dry momentarily dry.

Winter weather advisories expired yesterday but conditions on mountain passes are still less than ideal for travel.

Winds will be light and variable moving mostly south 5 to 10 mph by this morning and staying active through the early evening before dying down after midnight.

High temperatures will range in the 40s today and overnight lows continue to be very chilly in the low 20s and even teens which is starting to near area record low temperatures! We should start to see a return to seasonal average temperature ranges by Sunday if the cold is too much for you!

